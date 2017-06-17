Story from Living

This Woman's Niece Was Confused By Her Head Post-Surgery & She Instantly Became A Meme

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Getty Images.
As part of a medical procedure for epilepsy, Jordyn Smith had to shave her head and have electrodes attached to monitor her brain waves. Her tiny niece, 9-month-old Amina, did not know what to make of it. Her confusion though, is the internet's favorite new meme. No surprise, it's the most adorable viral sensation we've seen in awhile.
The 20-year-old blogger shared the photos of her niece reacting to her electroencephalogram, or EEG, which have now been retweeted over 90,000 times. It is safe to say that the internet fell in love with this inquisitive little girl.
When the internet loves something, they really run with it. Soon, captions were being added and memes were being made. Jordyn Smith went through and retweeted some of her favorites.
Her now widely shared tweet has also raised awareness for epilepsy. "I felt so embarrassed when I first had to wear the leads for three days and didn't even want to leave my house," Smith said in an email to Mashable. "But I took those pictures of her and... just realized how easy you can make light of a crummy situation."
Smith recently started speaking about her epilepsy on her personal blog, where she puts a positive spin on the whole thing. "All of the debilitating days, heart wrenching nights, illness, disappointment, depression, anxiety, and much more have all been blessings in disguise," she wrote. "Blessings that go far beyond just being more appreciative of the better days. Blessings that have made a permanent mark on my heart."
Her posts have even lead others who have been diagnosed with epilepsy to share their own EEG photos. We think we know how Smith's niece would react to this.
