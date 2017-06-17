This Woman's Niece Was Confused By Her Head Post-Surgery & She Instantly Became A Meme

As part of a medical procedure for epilepsy, Jordyn Smith had to shave her head and have electrodes attached to monitor her brain waves. Her tiny niece, 9-month-old Amina, did not know what to make of it. Her confusion though, is the internet's favorite new meme. No surprise, it's the most adorable viral sensation we've seen in awhile.
The 20-year-old blogger shared the photos of her niece reacting to her electroencephalogram, or EEG, which have now been retweeted over 90,000 times. It is safe to say that the internet fell in love with this inquisitive little girl.
Have to wear EEG leads all over my head for the next few days.. my niece has yet to become adjusted pic.twitter.com/MTdvsI7fu3— jo❁ (@Jorrdyyyy) June 13, 2017
When the internet loves something, they really run with it. Soon, captions were being added and memes were being made. Jordyn Smith went through and retweeted some of her favorites.
When there's a minute left til the pizza rolls are ready and you just can't wait ? pic.twitter.com/CM687GSBBw— Al Davies (@AlDavies6) June 15, 2017
When you're trying to mind your own business but then you hear someone say your name pic.twitter.com/ugeRn7PQRX— Cristina Rosa ? (@tinaboo132) June 15, 2017
Him: "Do you want fries?"— Louis Karsenbarg (@LouisKarsenbarg) June 17, 2017
Her: "Nah, I'm not hungry."
*opens fries*
Her: pic.twitter.com/8pa7o5r738
When you hear a sound in the house but you're home alone pic.twitter.com/EyWs56iQRd— I LOVE PLANTS??? (@watisubedoin) June 17, 2017
Her now widely shared tweet has also raised awareness for epilepsy. "I felt so embarrassed when I first had to wear the leads for three days and didn't even want to leave my house," Smith said in an email to Mashable. "But I took those pictures of her and... just realized how easy you can make light of a crummy situation."
Smith recently started speaking about her epilepsy on her personal blog, where she puts a positive spin on the whole thing. "All of the debilitating days, heart wrenching nights, illness, disappointment, depression, anxiety, and much more have all been blessings in disguise," she wrote. "Blessings that go far beyond just being more appreciative of the better days. Blessings that have made a permanent mark on my heart."
Her posts have even lead others who have been diagnosed with epilepsy to share their own EEG photos. We think we know how Smith's niece would react to this.
ayeeeee been there done that ? pic.twitter.com/ZTwyxl4unn— Corey Amezquita (@cocobuttaaaa) June 15, 2017
I don't look as good with the EEG. pic.twitter.com/be9QwDD42m— Chelsea levasseur ? (@Chelsealevasseu) June 16, 2017
