Steve Carell & Bryan Cranston Are In A New Movie Together That Will Definitely Make You Sob

The official trailer for Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston's new movie Last Flag Flying has arrived and we're already crying.
The comedy-drama, which will be released nationwide on November 3, tells the story of three men (Carell, Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne) who once served in the same Marine unit during the Vietnam war. They reunite when Larry's (Carell) son is killed in combat and he asks Sal (Cranston) and Mueller (Fishburne) to accompany him to the funeral.
"You know what amazes me about you?" Larry asks Sal as the trailer opens. "You turn the keys to your bar over to the guy who’s asleep on your pool table. And then you jump in your car and you drive me to hell and gone, and you don’t even know where we’re going."
When the old friends successfully find Mueller, he has mixed feelings about seeing them. "I haven’t seen these men in decades," he says. "They represent a dark period in my life."
They embark on the heartbreaking journey to Arlington National Cemetery for the funeral, but Larry decides he wants his son buried at home. And so the three reunite on a mission to find a way to get the coffin back to his hometown in New Hampshire.
Although it'll definitely be a tearjerker, the trailer teased that there will be some funny moments during the road trip as the old friends make an impromptu stop in New York City.
