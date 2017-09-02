This Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich Hack Is Worth The Effort

This story was originally published on August 24, 2017.
If Starbucks breakfast sandwiches aren't quite enough for you, a new recipe from Reddit may provide just the upgrade they needed. The Bacon Croissant Bite turns three Starbucks items into one big, crispy, mouth-watering one, Cosmopolitan reports. It may even be enough to provide you with two breakfasts.
The deluxe sandwich consists of one butter croissant and two Bacon Gruyère Sous Vide Egg Bites, which are balls of egg topped with Gruyere and Monterey Jack cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. They're made using a French technique called sous vide, which involves vacuum-sealing the food in a plastic pouch and leaving it in water or steam, which makes it moist and fluffy.
The hack was first introduced in a since-deleted post in the Starbucks subreddit, whose OP commented, "Cook the egg bites like normal but stop the oven at ten seconds. Cut a croissant and pull it apart, stuff them in, and nuke at a croissant setting. It'll get super crispy and awesome."
To see if the combination lived up to the hype, Cosmo's Danielle Tullo asked the staff at her local Starbucks to make this dish for her, but they were too busy. So she ordered the three ingredients warmed up and put them together herself. The verdict? "It was bacon-y and cheesy and buttery and delicious," she wrote. "I wasn't hungover trying this out, but if I were, I imagine that it would work wonders. You can also cut it in half to have two smaller sandwiches."
This isn't the only sandwich people have made out of Starbucks foods. Redditor parenthe puts the egg bites on a plain bagel and calls the resulting dish a "smoosh vide." Cellophaneboats does the same thing with an everything bagel and cream cheese. Those sound like enough to put even the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich to shame.
