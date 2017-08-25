The proportion of people who find lasting love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise is notoriously low. But if you count people who found love indirectly through the people they met on the show, the numbers are more encouraging.
The latest example of such a Bachelor Nation match is BiP's Juelia Kinney and Aaron Bass, the brother of BiP contestant Evan Bass, Bustle reports. Juelia and Aaron met at BiP couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's wedding, and they clearly hit it off. She's been showing off her new beau on Instagram, and they both seem thrilled to have found each other.
We don't know much about Aaron, but we know from one of Juelia's Instagram posts that "he's tall, he's handsome, he makes me laugh, and most of all, he knows how to order my sushi." So we know he's got the most important qualities.
She also shared a photo of the new couple from the night they met at the wedding. "In true Bachelor fashion, I met this amazing human," she wrote. "We call it Bachelor Nation, but it's so true. You never know if it will be on The Bachelor, BiP, or at a wedding maybe. All I can say is, this night was magical for so many reasons. Full disclosure: This was our first picture right before we ran off and kissed on the beach. He's hot, and charming and wonderful...it's funny how things work out."
Juelia's not the only former Bachelor contestant to date a sibling of another Bachelor Nation member. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas is married to Stephen Stagliano, the brother of former Bachelorette contestant Michael Stagliano. Whether or not Juelia and Aaron's relationship makes it that far, it sounds like they both have some amazing memories as a result of the show.
