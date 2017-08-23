Game of Thrones' epic settings call for pretty far-flung filming locations. That's why, after seven seasons of battles, journeys, and sweeping vistas, some of the cast members are only just now meeting one another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, longtime fan favorites are actually meeting each other face to face for the first time thanks to their characters' seemingly disparate storylines finally coming together.
Fans can probably remember the harrowing emotional experience that was the first meeting of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, so it's not difficult to imagine how emotional and impactful the meeting was for the actual actors. Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, explained that after working on the same show for so long, it felt very good to finally meet some of his co-stars in real life.
"You pass each other, but to actually be able to be in the same space, to have fun together, to live in the same hotels, to act in the scenes primarily?" Glen told THR. "For me, it felt like it was part of the beginning of the end in a very good way. In a very lovely way."
Since filming occurs in Spain, Croatia, and Ireland — just to name a few of the spots — it makes sense that some cast members would never hang out. Now, just like the Starks reuniting, the actors are all starting to congregate. But it's bittersweet, too, because the whole cast knows that the series' end is near and it's all underscored by the fact that they're working together.
"The reason we're starting to group together and all starting to be part of the same storylines is because the end is nigh. That's the movement towards it," Glen added. "What you do as actors is you say, 'Fucking hell. Can you believe how this has been?' You share your delight and how much of a ball the whole gig has been."
Fans can probably relate to that sentiment, too. After seeing these characters for so many years, it'll be tough to say goodbye after next season. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with this week's upcoming season finale and probably prepare themselves to say goodbye to a few characters for good. In true GOT style, there's no guarantee that everyone will make it to season 8.
