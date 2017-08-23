You Could Fly To Rome For Just $280 Roundtrip If You Buy Your Tickets Now

Back in May, we reported that roundtrips costing in the $300s from various U.S. cities to Rome were the best prices on flights to the Italian capital you're likely to see all year. We'll eat our words. Because Scott's Cheap Flights found a nonstop, roundtrip flight from New York City's Newark Airport, or EWR, to Rome's FCO for just $280.
The Norwegian Air deal is valid for December 2017 through March 2018, not including Christmas and New Year's Eve. Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, said he thinks the fare will only last "a day or two."
You can book by plugging this sample search into Google Flights. In the end, your selections should look something like this:
Keep in mind that since Norwegian Air is a low-cost carrier, you'll still have to pay to check your bag and for many other extras. But with the typical price for a roundtrip to Rome being about $1,000, we'd still say this deal is pretty worth it.
