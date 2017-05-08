FYI, Now Could Be The Best Time To Fly To Rome All Year

This is likely the best deal on flights to Rome you'll find all year — but it could be gone within 24 hours, so you should act fast. Currently, you could fly to the Italian capital for a roundtrip fare in the $300s range, which is similar to the price of an NYC-L.A. trip. Not too shabby, right?
Scott's Cheap Flights found flights from several U.S. cities to Rome that are more affordable than what you'd typically uncover on a cheap-flights site. A standard roundtrip fare to Rome from most major cities is about $850.
The deals include $327 from Boston or Philadelphia, $333 from New York City's La Guardia airport, $336 from Newark, $352 from Miami, $361 from LAX, and $368 from NYC's JFK. Dates vary: From NYC, Boston, and Philly, the cheap fares are available from August 2017 through March 2018, excluding Christmas and New Year's Eve. From L.A., they're from November 2017 through March 2018, also excluding Christmas and New Year's Eve. From Miami, the cheapest fares are in October 2017 and January 2018.
Most of the deals are on Swiss Airlines, with a few flights also on United and Lufthansa. You can book by searching Google Flights using this sample search. You can also search Momondo to find the absolute best price. Enjoy deal-scouting, and read up more about how to use Google Flights and Momondo here.
