We Tried 6 Iconic Shark Tank Foods To See If They're Worth The Hype

Half the fun of Shark Tank, in our opinion, is learning about the various companies out there with ideas that range from "Why didn't I think of that?" to "Who in the world thought of that?!" And few presentations are as alluring as when the sharks get to eat. Business plans, distribution channels, and licensing all matter, but, in the end, whatever it is just has to taste good.
To satisfy our curiosity, we tracked down six of the most iconic foods to ever appear on the show to find out if they live up to the hype. Ignoring revenue, growth, or any of that, we simply wanted to know: is it delicious? Ahead, the products worth investing your own hard-earned money — and which ones you can skip.