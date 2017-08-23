Do you hear that? That's the last gasps of summer before fall is finally upon us. While we hate to say goodbye to warm weather and beaches and tan lines from our sandals, fall is definitely good for one thing: binge watching. The promise of colder weather means it's that much more acceptable to hole up inside your apartment and never come out until you've finished eight seasons of that show you told your friends you'd already seen. But, just as we have to say goodbye to summer, we have to say goodbye to some movies and TV shows as well. Netflix is clearing space for the next batch of can't-miss TV shows and movies, which means that some of our old favorites have to get the boot.
First off, my heart personally aches for the upcoming loss of two classic animated films: Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove. Don't pretend you don't still quote both of those in regular conversation.
Then, a favorite of critics and also my parents, Philomena starring Judi Dench and Steve Coogan is also on its way out, so if you love a British drama that packs a punch while giving you the giggles, head on over to Netflix ASAP.
A handful of Jackass movies as well as comedies like RV are leaving, and fans of classic horror will be sad to see Scream go just before the Halloween season. For the full list, as well as exactly when these titles will be no more, read on!