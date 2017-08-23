This Is Most Clever Game Of Thrones Finale Promotion We've Seen So Far

Usually on Sunday nights when 9:00 p.m. rolls around we break out the popcorn and settle in for an epic hour of Game of Thrones. However, this week, as Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister finally come face-to-face in season seven’s finale, we’re going to need something a lot more substantial to hold us over, especially since the episode arc is sure to be even more exciting than usual and the finale is going to be a whopping 79 minutes and 43 seconds long. Well, according to Food & Wine, it looks like Arby's has got a few areas of the country covered on that front with it's new limited time menu item, the Smoked Turkey Leg.
Starting Sunday, August 27, which most of us are simply referring to as the Game of Thrones season finale day, Arby's is introducing a Smoked Turkey Leg to customers in certain regions. A press release from the fast food chain explained that the new turkey leg is seasoned with salt and brown sugar, then smoked and slow-roasted.
Though the turkey leg has not been directly linked to the Game of Thrones finale, it's pretty clear what the company is doing here. Ads for the new item literally read, "Turkey is coming," and we aren't even mad because it's pretty damn smart to associate your product with one of the most popular shows of all time, especially during a time when it's the only thing most of us are talking about.
Arby's cleverness doesn't stop with ads. The press release listed each location where the Smoked Turkey Leg would be available come Sunday and included a description of the area that sounds straight out of George R.R. Martin's head. Take a look:
Fargo, ND: a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall. (1117 38th St NW)
Los Angeles, CA: a western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches. (347 East Main St.)
Seattle/Redmond, WA: a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water. (15115 NE 24th St.)
Norfolk, VA: a land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron. (730 East Little Creek Rd.)
Pittsburgh, PA: a land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio. (4810 McKnight Rd.)
Phoenix, AZ: a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate. (2402 West Thomas Rd.)
Denver, CO: a land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones. (1480 South Colorado Blvd.)
Omaha, NE: a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country. (8429 West Center Rd.)
Atlanta, GA: a land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides. (4415 Roswell Rd.)
Hopefully turkey is coming to your kingdom this Sunday so you can make it through the much-anticipated finale with a full stomach.
