If you've been missing Anna Bates, you'll love this news. Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has a new Sundance TV show this fall — and it looks so intriguing.
Liar stars Froggatt and Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham. Laura is Andrew's son's teacher; Andrew is a "renowned surgeon," according to the network. The show also stars Zoë Tapper, Warren Brown, Shelley Conn, and Richie Campbell.
Refinery29 is co-revealing one of the show's first trailers, which highlights some of the series' mysterious events from Laura's point of view. If you love British TV shows, or thrillers in general, you'll definitely be intrigued by the 31-second teaser. There's broken glass, dripping blood, and ominous memory loss. (The show's other trailer, also released today, shows things from Andrew's side of the story.)
In the clip, Laura says some troubling things about not remembering what happened between her and Andrew. There's also a clip from what looks like their first date, where the pair are all smiles — but it looks like things went very, very wrong since that night. We also see Laura receive a text that reads "I know you're lying," which can't be good. And when a friend asks her what's going on, she responds, "Maybe it's best you don't know."
"After a seemingly innocent date, a series of volatile accusations capsize their lives," the network writes in a press release about the show. "Secrets and lies slowly unravel in a tense and gripping series where everyone is lying in some way until the truth ultimately reveals itself."
The six-episode series premieres on Sundance TV on September 27 at 10:00 p.m. EDT.
