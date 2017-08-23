It's Not Halloween Yet, But Cookies & Screeem M&M's Are Here

The junk food experts at JunkBanter have done it again. According to PopSugar, the candy-loving Instagram account has spotted M&M's latest Halloween release in the wild.
While the candy brand is releasing a slew of fall-centric flavors, Cookies & Screeem is the first Halloween-centric flavor to his store shelves.
JunkBanter reports that the new flavor, which features a black candy coating with white speckles, incorporates two different types of chocolate. Inside the spotty exterior, candy lovers will find a layer of dark chocolate coating a heart of white chocolate. So no, it's not cookies and cream exactly, but it's got the same sort of flavor combination. It's also good news for people who love White Chocolate M&M's, which are joining the ranks of peanut and plain as a year-round offering from the candy giant. The addition of dark chocolate is what makes this new release a Halloween exclusive, so sweet tooths should enjoy it while they can.
Does anyone even own a calendar anymore? New Cookies & Screeem M&M's at Target. ? They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design. We've flirted with this concept before: Easter Sundae M&M's were white & milk, and Double Chocolate M&M's were milk & dark. Of course this is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this winter, which have milk, dark, & white.
According to Target, the new Cookies & Screeem variety will be an exclusive to the big box store, which is exactly where JunkBanter got its bag. But eagle-eyed candy connoisseurs will want to look closer: Hidden in the caption for the new release is even more news.
"This is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this Winter," the caption notes. That bit of news will certainly bring a smile to die-hard chocolate fans, who probably can't get enough of the sweet stuff (that flavor is supposed to incorporate dark, milk, and white chocolates). But looking at M&M's track record with early releases — the Halloween flavor is already out and it's only August — it's likely that Triple Chocolate will arrive long before winter actually does.
