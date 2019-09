Out of her 12 siblings, this girl was the only one born with icy locks and beautiful brown eyes, a condition that Australia.com says is even less common than albinism amongst the species. Koalas typically have darker coats — though Australia Zoo's website notes that the coloration varies depending on where the marsupial is from — and are known for their prominent fluffy ears. The cuddly creatures can sleep up to 20 hours a day and love to cuddle (they're living their best lives one bite of eucalyptus and nap at a time).