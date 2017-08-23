Stop what you're doing and take a seat, because a rare white baby koala has graced the Australia Zoo with over-the-top cuteness that has to be seen to be believed.
People reports that the little one was actually born back in January, but she waited eight months before she started exploring outside the comfort of her mother's pouch. The Australia Zoo shared an adorable Facebook video originally posted by Australia.com earlier this week to welcome the darling joey.
Out of her 12 siblings, this girl was the only one born with icy locks and beautiful brown eyes, a condition that Australia.com says is even less common than albinism amongst the species. Koalas typically have darker coats — though Australia Zoo's website notes that the coloration varies depending on where the marsupial is from — and are known for their prominent fluffy ears. The cuddly creatures can sleep up to 20 hours a day and love to cuddle (they're living their best lives one bite of eucalyptus and nap at a time).
But just when you might think that this sweet little bundle of fur couldn't get any more exciting, Australia.com announced that the zoo needs help giving her a name. So, if you, like me as a kid, dreamed of one day getting to name a super snuggly and rare animal, now is your time to shine.
All you need to do in order to be considered is leave your suggestion in the comment section of the Facebook video post (which you can access here). In just one day, the call to action has garnered over 6k responses, with people suggesting names like Estrella, Mila, Floss, Lamington, Luna, and Opal.
If your name doesn't get selected, don't despair. You can visit — and play with!!! — the koalas at the zoo. Of course, before you jet off to Queensland to hold one of the fuzzy marsupials, you should know that koalas reportedly can spread chlamydia by peeing on you. So...
