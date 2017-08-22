Gymnast Jordan Chiles Made A Seriously Impressive Save On The Balance Beam

Gymnast Jordan Chiles may not yet be a household name, but something tells us that's about to change. This weekend's P&G Championships marked the 16-year-old's first time competing as a senior on the national level and she pulled out some jaw-dropping stops to save herself from a potential fall on the balance beam.
Chiles attempted to execute a "wolf turn" on the beam, which NBC Sports describes as a movement in which "a gymnast crouches and rotates on the four-inch surface with one foot staying on the beam."
When Chiles lost her balance, she rose up to steady herself and kept spinning. She executed four full spins before coming to a full, upright stop. Our minds were blown and apparently hers was, too.
Advertisement
“I do not know what just happened…Is that considered still a turn?” Chiles asked other gymnasts and coaches after her dismount.
Check out this superhuman move:
Literally the greatest thing that has happened in my life. pic.twitter.com/OU8Jm35XFX— The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) August 21, 2017
And, to answer Chiles' question, it appears the judges did consider it a turn. She was awarded a score of 14.2, the joint-fourth-highest score of the night.
"I was kind of crooked at the beginning, and so, normally, I just stand up, but then I didn’t want to fall, so I just tucked in my knee," Chiles explained. "After a while, I didn’t realize I was still turning until people were like, 'Whoa,' and I was like, oh wait, I’m still turning. I think I should open. I sometimes do that at home, so I kind of knew what to do."
Chiles brought home a silver medal in the all-around competition, and her goal is to be named to the four-woman team that will compete at October’s world championships in Montreal.
Watch Chiles' entire balance beam routine here and be wowed all over again.
Advertisement