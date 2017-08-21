Yes, Serena Williams Is Still Exercising During Pregnancy

It has been several months since tennis goddess Serena Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy via Snapchat. She's now about eight months along, and many may be wondering how her pregnancy has affected Williams' fitness and nutrition routine. The short answer is: it hasn't.
Williams spoke recently in an interview with The Telegraph about how she plans to "keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant." She's continuing to workout, she said, partially for her baby and partially so it's easier for her to get back into tennis after giving birth.
"When I come back to tennis it’ll be better if I’ve kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again," she said. "Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.”
It doesn't seem like her pregnancy is getting in the way of her nutrition goals, either. While pregnant people are often depicted as having wild cravings like pickles dipped in ice cream, that's not true for everyone and Williams seems to be among the group who don't crave strange snacks. In fact, she craves vegetables — at least according to an Instagram video posted by her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian.
It's easy to hold up Williams as the picture of a perfect, healthy pregnancy, but it's also important for expecting parents to remember that not all pregnancies look like hers. A pregnant person might actually crave pickles dipped in ice cream or a giant cheeseburger every night, and that's okay. They might not be able to keep up a strict workout routine, or even get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, and that's also okay.
What's important with pregnancy is that you're checking in with your doctor, and doing what feels good for your body.
