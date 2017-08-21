John Stamos Stripped Down To Celebrate His 54th Birthday

John Stamos rung in his 54th birthday on Saturday by giving his 2.1 million Instagram followers quite the present: a steamy photo of him scrubbing down in an outdoor shower, with nothing but some spiny palm fronds to cover his backside.
"#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!" he captioned the post, which has garnered an impressive 162,000+ likes since it went up.
"Have mercy!!!" one user posted, with another posting the less subtle comment: DAT ASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS.
But Stamos' birthday wasn't all about that bass. People reports that the actor was posted another photo of himself as a child with a more "sentimental" message earlier in the day.
"It's a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty," he captioned the throwback photo. "When I've been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I've found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"
Stamos, who captured the hearts of millions as Uncle Jesse on the '90s sitcom Full House, has had an incredibly successful career. In addition to filming the spin-off to the aforementioned hit series, Fuller House, Stamos has starred in shows like Scream Queens, Grandfathered, Necessary Roughness, and ER, all while somehow never seeming to age.
How does he do it? Aside from applying face masks, playing shirtless with dogs outside, and jamming on the guitar, People recalls an interview Stamos had on Late Night with Seth Meyers in which the actor jokingly told his younger self that he should make a deal with the devil, who would "offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul."
Hey, whatever he did seems to be working!
