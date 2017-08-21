John Stamos Stripped Down To Celebrate His 54th Birthday

"It's a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty," he captioned the throwback photo. "When I've been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder, I've found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"