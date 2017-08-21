The Atlanta Rally For Peace Brought Us One Ludacris Moment

A week after violence at Charlottesville's "Unite the Right" rally killed counter-protestor Heather Heyer, thousands of people gathered in downtown Atlanta for an anti-hate demonstration. As the Rally for Peace participants marched from Centennial Park to the Martin Luther King Jr. national memorial site, they turned Ludacris' 2001 hit "Move Bitch Get Out Da Way" into the perfect rally song.
A video posted to Twitter by social media and digital media marketing strategist Karen Civil shows demonstrators chanting "Move Trump, get out of the way, get out of the way" as they marched through downtown Atlanta. Out of all the demonstrations this weekend, Atlanta arguably wins the prize for "Best Rally Song."
Advertisement
Check it out:
Atlanta turned Ludacris' hit into the perfect rally song #MoveTrumpGetOutTheWay pic.twitter.com/uzbQpY3Pas— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 20, 2017
Based on reactions to the Atlanta marchers' version of Ludacris' song, we wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a go-to chant at future rallies.
The Rally for Peace in Atlanta was one many demonstrations held over the weekend in response to Charlottesville. Approximately 40,000 people flooded Boston Common, and rallies also took place in Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Hot Springs, Portland, and New Orleans.
According to the Georgia Resists Coalition, the Atlanta rally sought to renew calls to remove "symbols of white supremacy" from the city. Organizers said their mission was to send a clear message to Georgia and America as a whole that "hate has no home here."
As the rally concluded, marchers and organizers expressed that they feel hope. "They talk about alt-right and white supremacist groups and their numbers are always very small," said Janel Green of the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice. "This is truly what Georgia and truly what America looks like."
Advertisement