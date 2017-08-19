On Friday Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Nia Riley shared a glamorous photo of herself clad in a chainmail dress. She captioned it, “Bronzed Baby,” tagging the team who made the photo possible.
In the grand scheme of things, it seemed nothing more than a beautiful photo. Less than 24 hours later, the image garnered more than 50,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments.
The photo was what most would call an Instagram success. However, one commenter decided to send Riley a hateful private message, fat-shaming the star and Riley was not having it.
“Just an FYI this is the exact reason young children kill themselves over social media,” Riley’s began in the caption under a screenshot of the message.“I've gained too much self love [sic] for this to effect [sic] me these days.” However it Riley then dug deeper and opened about the effects of bullying and how it translates to children. “But as I read this I imagined someone saying this to my daughter and her feeling hurt or like she's ugly, fat, unwanted or whatever the case may be and it infuriated me,” she continued. “Our kids and even adults are killing themselves or falling into states of depression for things less than this. Know what you're doing before you do it. Please don't be the problem.”
Advertisement
In the lengthy message, Riley also noted that the sender was an adult man.
Sadly body-shaming on the internet has grown commonplace. However, a recent study proved that sizeism whether it comes from anonymous trolls, loved ones, or even medical professionals could take a toll on our health. Kudos to Riley for calling this one out.
Advertisement