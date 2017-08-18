Nevertheless, what is made strikingly clear pretty early on is that white privilege is not necessarily working in her favor in her endeavor to make it big as a rapper. Her physical appearance has made her an outcast in her small New Jersey homeplace. Patti’s mother Barb (Bridget Everett) is known for getting sloppy drunk at the bar where they both work. They struggle to take care of bills and Patti’s Nana (Cathy Moriarty). As a young white woman, it is her desire to be a rapper in the first place; her proximity to men of color like Basterd and Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay), and her willingness to embrace this alterity makes her an outcast. This isn’t a rag-to-riches story as much as it is a rumination on the social scripts about femininity, race, and class. It’s almost an experiment, if you will.