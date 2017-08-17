The Internet Is SO Into IKEA's End-Of-Summer Seafood Buffet & It's Hilarious

If you didn't eat ice cream or Swedish meatballs during your trip to IKEA, did you even really go to IKEA? The furniture retailer is arguably just as well-known for its food as its home goods, so it's no surprise that people are beyond excited about IKEA's end-of-the-summer seafood buffet.
We know this sounds too good to be true, but we assure you it's not. The smorgasbord will center around crayfish, but that's far from the only offering. Other foods in the buffet include those famous meatballs, mac and cheese, Gravlax, pasta, and potato salads. We're hungry just thinking about it.
The event is held on September 15 (mark your calendars!), but you'll want to head over to IKEA's official website STAT to secure your tickets because they're selling out just as quickly as you'd expect.
The only source of contention is the use of the word "crayfish" rather than "crawfish," but it's nothing an IKEA buffet can't fix. And based on Twitter reactions, it looks like the chain has already done some "unofficial" buffets that have been a huge hit.
Looks like we have something to do on September 15th.— Taste Louisiana (@TasteLouisiana) August 16, 2017
IKEA - We forgive you for calling them "Crayfish" as long... https://t.co/1kc4gY4wPT
An IKEA restaurant buffet?! Who could say no to that? https://t.co/4Z0bNUm4eH— foodbeast.com (@foodbeast) August 17, 2017
ME AND CLAIRE ARE AT THE IKEA CRAYFISH PARTY AND ITS THE BEST THING EVER THERES AN ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET AND LITTLE HATS AND BIBS AND— ben (@_creedyyy) August 10, 2017
it's possible that @marinafyc and i have gone to IKEA specifically for lunch before and this is made for us https://t.co/sMSpbVoOei— Andrew Hsieh | 謝健新 (@2xie) August 18, 2017
All you can eat buffet at IKEA for family card holders and some woman gives me and Becky her card so we can stuff our faces. Love you— carlyyyy? (@carlymalcolmx) August 10, 2017
Not every IKEA is hosting a buffet (womp womp), but the kind folks at Food Beast have compiled a list of locations that will have the goods on September 15.
The outlet confirms that stores in the following locations will host buffets: Tempe, Arizona; Costa Mesa, California; New Haven, Connecticut; Schaumburg, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Brooklyn, New York; Long Island, New York; Columbus, Ohio; West Chester, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; and Round Rock, Texas.
So get ready to grab your bib and crack open some crayfish!
