Summer Isn't Over Yet & We've Got 4 Lemonade Hacks To Prove It

Aside from the newly reigning rosé craze, what comes to top of mind as a legendary summer sip? Lemonade. It's the true OG for warm weather refreshment. Think back to the profit-turning times of painted paper signs, tablecloth-covered card tables, and Dixie cups filled with the stuff — now those were the days, not even an ice-cold glass of frosé could come close. Even if we've outgrown the age of neighborhood stands, there are still some sophisticated ways to show this sweet citrus drink the love that it deserves.
Ahead we've broken down not only the recipe for a fresh and easy homemade pitcher, but also four additional hacks that put a trendy spin on the childhood classic. (All of which can be made with a store-bought mix, as well.) Scroll on for some end of summer drink rejuvenation and a trip down lemonade memory lane.