Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton Welcome Their Second Child On The Down-Low

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton welcomed a new addition to their family recently, according to a report from The Daily Mail that features photos of the couple out and about the streets of London on Monday with two strollers and some tiny baby toes.
The couple, Us Weekly reports, never publicly announced that they were expecting another baby — their first child, a girl, was born in November 2015 — but photos of Egerton from the Oscars show her flaunting an adorable baby bump in a gorgeous long-sleeved black dress.
In June, the British actress addressed her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post.
Advertisement
"Thank you @vivetta for this fabulous frock, it made dressing my mega bump a lot more fun than normal," she wrote, adding the hashtags #aboutlastnight, #royalacademyofarts and #bump.
Though the pair have done a great job at keeping their daughter out of the public eye, Us Weekly notes Hartnett did talk about his experience with fatherhood in an interview with Good Morning Britain in 2016.
"[Having a child] changes everything, what can you say?" he said. "The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more, doesn't it?"
Five months after his daughter was born, Hartnett talked to Live with Kelly & Michael (this was before their dramatic falling out and Ryan Seacrest's succession on the show) about the only thing he regrets about fatherhood.
"Your ego just kind of melts away when you have a new kid," he said. "Your heart kind of leaves your body and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It's really terrifying, you know? But it's beautiful; I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started earlier, but I'm so glad that she is the one I'm raising."
Advertisement