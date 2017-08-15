With their chocolate cookies and creamy vanilla filling, Oreos are already a chocolate lover's go-to treat. But the masterminds behind Oreo sandwich cookies know that sometimes, those two chocolate layers aren't enough. That may be why the company paired up with Cadbury for a chocolate-covered remix.
According to PopSugar, lucky Australians are being treated to Cadbury Coated Oreo cookies and their one-two punch of chocolate ecstasy.
The sweet treat is pretty straightforward, but the chocolate-covered cookies are a thing of beauty. Imagine a regular Oreo dipped in smooth, milky Cadbury chocolate and you've got a pretty good idea of what these new cookies taste like.
It's not completely foreign to U.S. consumers, either: Oreo's known to offer up white chocolate-enveloped cookies during the winter holidays and fancy, high-end chocolate shops sometimes have chocolate-dipped Oreo cookies in their gleaming display cases, too.
The Cadbury collab brings the luxe treat to the masses, however, and eschews the high prices that often come with fancy candy stores. At $3.80 Australian dollars, a box (which contains a dozen cookies) rings in at $2.97 U.S. Shari's Berries, an upscale chocolate-covered fruit and candy emporium, has a similar chocolate Oreo package, but each cookie costs over $1. That almost justifies a flight to Australia, depending on just how devoted you are to Oreos.
But a flight might not even be necessary if Oreo plans on bringing the indulgent chocolate extravaganza over to the States. Here's hoping that the brand realizes that chocolate is one of the things that can cross borders without an issue on either side.
