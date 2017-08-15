After Karen Fox Tufo and Michael Tufo found out the identity of the couple who had crashed their New Jersey wedding, the crashers revealed another interesting factoid: It was their first date.
Yep, Carly Wolfson and Ritchie Barry decided to get to know each other by busting into a couple's reception, dancing with the guests, photobombing, and even getting to sit at the best man's table.
It all started as a dare. "I didn’t think he was going to go through with it. I was just like, 'I’m picking you up at this time, what’s your address? Get ready!'" Wolfson said in an interview with CBS New York. "And he came out all dressed up. So I was like, alright I guess we’re doing this."
The daring duo left a Polaroid of themselves and a card that read: "Congratulations! Sorry for crashing your wedding. Best of luck." They also left a "buck for luck" — just a tad less than the cost of the average wedding gift, but oh well.
Thankfully, the bride thought it was hilarious and posted photos of the Polaroid and card on Facebook, captioning them, "I'd like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us... especially these 2! Well played my friends... well played!!!"
As the post started to go viral, the couple decided to reveal themselves. "I messaged her on Facebook apologizing, like, 'I’m so sorry,'" Wolfson, a 19-year-old college student, told CBS New York. "She was like, 'Don't be sorry. Best gift ever.'"
The couple and the guests said it wasn't hard to tell that the two hadn't been invited.
"We knew from the second we saw them, they didn't belong," Fox Tufo said. "When they first sat down, the table called them Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn." (Of Wedding Crashers fame, of course.)
One of the couple's friends, Larry Glazer, commented on Facebook: "First of all I called it as soon as they sat down I said hi Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and their faces turned red."
Could this be the start of a long and happy life together for these wedding crashers?
