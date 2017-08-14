Eminem's Mansion Is For Sale For $2 Million — & There's One Very Surprising Fact About It

Eminem just listed his six-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion in upscale Rochester Hills, MI, for $2 million, according to Trulia. That probably doesn't sound so bad on its own, but he originally bought it for $4.75 million 14 years ago. The property is now going for less than half that much due to his home state's still recovering housing market.
"Nationally, McMansions are falling out of favor," notes Francesca Faris, a spokesperson at Trulia. "In just a decade, according to our recent report on McMansions, the median price per square foot on a home that is 3,000 to 5,000 square feet has dropped from $623,966 in 2006 to $599,483 in 2016. While McMansions aren't necessarily losing favor in Rochester Hills, MI, some of the drop in value could be due to the fact that the home lost its newness."
The house may have lost value, but it's still huge, measuring 17,000 square feet on six acres of land. Every bedroom is a suite and it includes all types of outdoors-oriented amenities, like a tennis court, a waterfall pool and a spa, an "entertainment cabana," and a guest house with a wild-game room. There's also a private pond and a "guard house" for extra security.
