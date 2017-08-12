Pay attention to the language used today in response to #Charlottesville particularly if it doesn't address racism, but "hate"— Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) August 12, 2017
"Oh my goodness! This racism on display in #Charlottesville is not America!" -Lawmakers who enact & enforce racist policies everyday— Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) August 12, 2017
First season of HBO's Confederate currently being shot on the campus of The University of Virginia.— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) August 12, 2017
I know this s hard to hear, but...— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) August 12, 2017
White supremacy benefits all white people.
Including the ones with no torches. That’s why it survives.
when you write off Charlottesville as just a fringe act, you prioritize your comfort over the people for whom racism is a daily reality— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) August 12, 2017
THESE. ARE. NOT. ACTIVISTS.— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 12, 2017
THESE. ARE. *NAZIS.*#defendcville #NoNewKKK pic.twitter.com/zINy55gER4
Nah nah nah, don't follow our "lead": go into your homes and get your bothers and uncles and fathers and partners to cut this shit out. https://t.co/bYFLfoTyAl— Zoé Samudzi (@ztsamudzi) August 12, 2017
If you're calling white supremacists "alt right" you're doing it wrong. Racists don't get to rebrand.— Robert Young (@robertcyoung) August 12, 2017
These #Charlottesville people are not just the fringes of society. I assure you they are part of society & enact these ideals every day.— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) August 12, 2017
When you're just super-concerned about jobs. pic.twitter.com/k2mG0VjlE0— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 12, 2017