The Most Expensive Home In The U.S. Is For Sale For $350 Million

The Bel-Air mansion pictured above, which hit the market this week, ups the stakes majorly. The estate, located at 750 Bel Air Road (just a 1-minute drive from 924 Bel Air Road — or a 6-minute walk, but no one walks in L.A.), is now for sale for $350 million. According to Variety , it was featured on the 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, and it used to belong to Jerry Perenchio, the former chairman and CEO of Univision.