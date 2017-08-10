The Most Expensive Home In The U.S. Is For Sale For $350 Million

Back in January, we reported on 924 Bel Air Road in L.A., which, at $250 million, was the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. For the price of that massive property — which features 21 bathrooms, a bowling alley, and two fully stocked wine and Champagne cellars — you could buy 516 slightly more average homes in L.A.
The Bel-Air mansion pictured above, which hit the market this week, ups the stakes majorly. The estate, located at 750 Bel Air Road (just a 1-minute drive from 924 Bel Air Road — or a 6-minute walk, but no one walks in L.A.), is now for sale for $350 million. According to Variety, it was featured on the 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, and it used to belong to Jerry Perenchio, the former chairman and CEO of Univision.
Advertisement
The 25,000-square-foot French neoclassical estate was built in 1933, and it includes a "ballroom, world-class wine cellar, formal salon, and period-paneled dining room," according to a press release from brokers at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Hilton & Hyland, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It also has a tennis court, a guest house, a 75-foot pool, and parking for 40 cars.
Perenchio did a major expansion of the property during his three decades there, which was designed by the architect Henri Samuel, who also counted the Vanderbilt and Rothschild families, as well as designer Valentino, among his clients. As part of the expansion, Perenchio bought the former home of Ronald and Nancy Reagan, located across the street, for $15 million in June 2016.
So, 924 Bel Air Road? You have some competition from down the street.
Advertisement