The Scary Dolls From Movies That Haunt Me To This Day

I can pinpoint the exact moment I knew, truly knew, my dolls were watching me. Perhaps if I hadn't watched the "Living Doll" episode of Twilight Zone , I never would have abandoned my lifelike dolls and the outfits my aunt had painstakingly sewn. Yet after seeing Talking Tina torment her owner's family, I could never make eye contact with my Samantha and Addy dolls, so sure was I that they would wink playfully at me. From that day on, I turned Samantha and Addy around so I could catch them on the day their heads turned around.