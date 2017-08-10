Here's Why We Might Never See That Linkin Park Carpool Karaoke Video

It's only been weeks since Chester Bennington took his own life, and fans all around the world are still experiencing shock and grief. The singer, who rose to fame as the frontman of Linkin Park, had a lot to give, both to his family and to the people who loved his music. But there's one project he worked on that may never make it to air, according to Cosmopolitan.
Shortly before he died, Bennington and his band filmed an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden's spinoff show on Apple TV, Carpool Karaoke, with Community star Ken Jeong. In a gracious move, James Corden told the Associated Press that he is not going to release the episode until he has approval from Bennington's family.
"We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled," Corden told AP. "We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really."
Corden continued to say that approaching the family for permission is a "conversation we haven't even thought about having right now" because the entire situation "is a tragedy."
Bennington's wife, Talinda, tweeted her gratitude for Corden's decision on Tuesday with a simple "Thank you @JKCorden."
Talinda, who is the mother of three of Bennington's six children, wrote a tear-jerking statement to Rolling Stone in which she expressed her heartbreak.
"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?" she wrote. "The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."
She closed her statement by praising her husband's many talents and by making a plea to fans to help each other in times of need.
"[Chester] was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice, and now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts," she wrote. "May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so."
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
