Too Faced Is Facing A Lawsuit Over Lipstick

Tatcha believes that, because it’s been using its signature packaging since 2015, it owns “the goodwill of its trade dress.” As such, Tatcha is asking the court to prevent Too Faced from using the packaging, and seeking damages. The company noted in the suit that it first expressed its concerns in a letter to the Estée Lauder Companies in early July, but claimed that outside counsel for Too Faced had since stated its intention to move forward with the launch of the products in question later this month as planned.