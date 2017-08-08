Like a Beyoncé album, we’re never sure when the next Starbucks Frappuccino is going to land. Luckily, however, they do appear more frequently than Queen Bey’s latest tunes. And while we are still a few weeks off from the yet-unknown revival of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, the latest Frapp is perfect for anyone who is longing for the return of fall.
This morning, Starbucks announced a new Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino available nationwide. Made with almond milk, a cinnamon-caramel syrup, and coffee, it’s topped off with whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sugar. Since the cinnamon and caramel reminded us of all kinds of cold-weather goodness (caramel apples! apple pie!), we knew we had to run off and try it immediately.
The good news for cinnamon fans: if you like cinnamon, you’re going to love this. The strongest flavor is exactly that — savory and spicy without the heat. The caramel also makes it reminiscent of the classic caramel Frappuccino we already know and love. The mix of flavors does give it a totally fall-appropriate flavor profile that's still refreshing.
While the almond milk flavor didn't shine through, its inclusion does makes sense. Horchata is traditionally made with either rice or almonds. Despite the almond milk addition, the drink itself is not vegan. (There is dairy in the syrup as well as in the whipped cream, of course.) Like most Frappuccinos, it tastes like dessert and would be perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up while the weather is still hot.
If you want a less-intense version for first thing in the morning, we'd suggest getting a regular coffee with some of the cinnamon-dulce syrup with almond milk. The cinnamon-sugar/whipped cream combo the newly launched beverage still makes for a pretty perfect last sip, however, so we'd recommend still trying the Frappuccino version before it disappears.
