Little Caesars just took lazy food ordering to a whole new level.
In case picking out your dinner via an app and getting it delivered to your door didn't limit human interaction and effort sufficiently, the pizza joint is now offering a “Reserve-N-Ready” service that lets you place your order via an app and then pick it up from a "Pizza Portal," with no humans involved during any step of the process.
First, you place your order and pay via the Little Caesars app. Then, it'll tell you once your pizza's all cooked, and you can head to the restaurant. Once you get there, you'll find a Pizza Portal, which you can unlock just by scanning a QR code or entering in a PIN — no waiting in line necessary. Your pizza will await you behind the door.
Around a dozen Little Caesars are currently testing this new method in Arizona, Consumerist reports.
Though there's something cool and futuristic about this, it does beg the question: If you're feeling so lazy that you can't interact with another person to get your pizza, why would you make the effort to drive to the store?
"The genuine purpose behind integrating advanced technology into our stores is all about improving the customer experience, and building on our convenience and quality," David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars, said in a press release. "We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to mesh mobile with our HOT-N-READY® model to improve on the World’s Easiest Way to Pizza®. We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY®. We think RESERVE-N-READY™ featuring our breakthrough Pizza Portal has the potential to do it again."
If all goes well, we should be seeing the new service nationwide at some point next year.
