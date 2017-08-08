Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is taking applicants for a brand-new doctor. After season 13's finale, it may not come as a surprise, but TV Line reports that recurring character Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) won't be coming back this fall.
Minnick's tenure on the show wasn't exactly long. Having come aboard last November, she managed to piss off a few doctors, get into Arizona Robbins' (Jessica Capshaw) good graces — and heart — before being unceremoniously fired by Chandra Wilson's Miranda Bailey in the season finale.
Fans were split when the news hit the internet, with some expressing major emotions after realizing that Arizona would be losing her S.O.
My Monday, my week, my month, my whole year was ruined by that news #ElizaMinnick #Ariliza pic.twitter.com/eRZ1JOr4Wy— ? (@LizziePerez_) August 7, 2017
Remember that time Shonda gave us Eliza Minnick? I choose to believe she won't take her from us. That's me being a hopeless romantic.#Greys— everythingisfine (@weneedtherain) August 7, 2017
i feel like i'm the only one that never liked eliza minnick or mibbins but anyways!— kendra (@ginasbrett) August 7, 2017
Other fans were glad to see her go. Guess the consultant managed to clash with fans and GSMH staff alike.
Viewers hoping for a more fleshed-out relationship between Arizona and Eliza won't get it, but after Eliza's tragic firing, it seemed like the doctor already had one foot out the door. Not even her budding relationship seemed to be enough to keep her around.
Eliza's newfound fate comes after other recent Grey's casting news. In May, it was reported that Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton), wouldn't be returning for next season. And depending on how you feel about him, it's either good or bad news that Matthew Morrison's Paul Stadler (estranged husband to Jo Wilson) will be back, along with Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) in recurring roles. And just yesterday, news came that Bridget Regan wouldn't return, but her character, Megan Hunt, would. How? Abigail Spencer will be replacing her in the role.
Fans of the long-running Shondaland drama are used to a revolving door of faces, but it looks like season 14 is set to give viewers a case of casting whiplash.
