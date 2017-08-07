What Happened When A Mom Thought She Found A Sex Toy In The Dishwasher

Unless you have the kind of relationship with your mom in which you can talk about literally anything, it can be a little awkward for her to accidentally find your "sex toy" — something that one Reddit user now knows all too well.
Last week, as Metro reported, a Reddit user who goes by the username fictionbastard posted a few saved Snapchat photos of what happened when their mom found something in the dishwasher that looked a bit like a sex toy.
"So mom found this in the dishwasher," they wrote on a photo of the item. "Gives it to me wrapped in a towel asking me wtf I put in the dishwasher."
As it turns out, the user did not put a dildo into the dishwasher to be cleaned, which is not the correct way to clean a sex toy, btw. In fact, the item in question was a water bottle.
On a Snapchat photo of the bottle with a bottle cap, the user explained, "It was a cup. It shrank. She went on talking about how uncomfortable she felt all day."
In this mom's defense, the bottle, when shrunken down, arguably does kind of resemble a sex toy — and she's certainly not the first to have thought so. We should also note that trying to clean your sex toys is definitely necessary — that's just not what was going on in this case.
Sure, it's difficult to verify whether Reddit stories are true or not, but for the sake of hilarity, we're hoping this one is.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Reddit user for comment, and will update this article when we receive a response.
