Sometimes, it can be refreshing to explore a different part of the country. So if you’re based in Los Angeles and you’re itching to change things up, look no further: American Airlines has the perfect way for you to do so. According to The Flight Deal, the airline is offering roundtrip flights from L.A. to Denver (and vice versa) for just $83.
This deal is particularly good for any winter trips you might have planned. For the lowest price, The Flight Deal recommends booking your flight from late August through early September, November through early December, or January 2018 through early February 2018. Though the winters may be brutal in Colorado, snow could be a sight for sore eyes coming from Southern California. Plus, posting a picture of the snow-capped Rockies will jazz up your Instagram in the best way possible.
If you’re already packing your parka and snow boots, head on over to ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to find the best flight. If you’ve never used the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search before, The Flight Deal has a guide for beginners. Make sure to put “aa” in the advanced controls to get the low fares American Airlines is offering. To score this deal, you’ll need to book at least seven days in advance.
Here’s a screenshot of what your search criteria should look like, but you can change the dates to fit your needs best:
This amazing deal gives you the perfect excuse to explore everything Colorado has to offer. Denver offers plenty of cool places to visit, plus there’s plenty of, um, recreational fun to be had across the entire state. After all, they don’t call Denver the “mile-high city” for nothing. So no matter what your reason for visiting, change your watch from Pacific Time to Mountain Time and get ready for an adventure. Happy travels!
