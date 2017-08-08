Kendall Jenner Just Responded To Allegations That She Didn't Tip Her Bartender

Update: Kendall Jenner just responded to the allegations that she didn't leave a tip for her bartender at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn last week. After attending A$AP Rocky's album release concert at the venue on Thursday night, the bar's Instagram account posted a photo of her bill, which was signed by a Kendall N. Jenner but had no tip. The photo, whose caption read, "Don't forget to tip your bartender :)," didn't stay up on the Instagram account for long, which led us to believe there was more to the story. Jenner finally clarified what exactly happened in a tweet shared last night. She wrote, "damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash."
Advertisement
damn, i guess next time we won't tip in cash https://t.co/iZ4tFt3pg7— Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 8, 2017
This story was originally published on August 7, 2017.
When you’re a world-famous model and a member of a reality TV royal family, every one of your missteps is pretty much guaranteed to go viral. Recently Kendall Jenner found herself in the middle of another controversy after a bar in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn called her out for not leaving a tip on a $24 bill.
On Thursday, A$AP Rocky performed an album release concert at Baby's All Right in Williamsburg, and according to Eater, after the performance, a $24 bill charged to a Kendall N. Jenner was left signed but with no tip. Though the bar did not have confirmation that the person who payed this bill was the Kendall Jenner, a photo of the receipt sans tip was posted to the Baby's All Right Instagram page not long after and the caption simply read, "Don't forget to tip your bartender :)" The photo, however, has been since removed.
Feeling rich & charitable because I tip more than kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/0yd2b1nuYu— Vincent Farone (@vincentfarone) August 6, 2017
There is some evidence that the bill at Baby's All Right was indeed racked up by the model. For instance, Kendall Jenner's middle name is Nicole, and this check was payed by a Kendall N. Jenner. Kendall was also definitely in New York late last week and was even spotted that same day leaving a surprise show at Webster Hall where Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky performed together. Also, rumors that Jenner is dating A$AP have been swirling for months, especially after the two attended the MET Ball together is May. If they are really dating, it makes total sense that she would be at A$AP's album release concert.
Still, all of that evidence does not necessarily mean it was her bill at Baby's, and if it was her, we still don't know if she actually stiffed her bartender. The model could have easily left a cash tip. The fact that the bar already took down the photo seems to show that the staff and management aren't sure what happened either. All things considered we're going to give Kendall Jenner the benefit of the doubt this time.
Advertisement