More than three weeks after the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its 2017 nominations, it has revoked nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie given to This Is Us. The show nabbed 11 nominations. Despite the rescinded nomination, getting 10 nominations for a first-time series is still quite a remarkable feat.
“Having reviewed the ‘Moonshadow’ episode of This Is Us, the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominantly period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified. The sixth-place vote-getter — now the fifth nomination — will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Television Academy’s final round viewing platform opens on Monday.”
Advertisement
According to a few sources, the “sixth-place vote-getter” front runner will be the political drama, House Of Cards. Specifically, it’s ninth episode which aired this May. However, this has yet to be confirmed. That would take the Netflix series up to seven nominations. The final show added to the category will compete against HBO's Big Little Lies, Fox's Empire, Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Amazon's Transparent for the award.
Well, This Is Us cast, on the upside, at least with this error your award won’t be taken away at the last minute (see: that La La Land fiasco).
Mistakes happen, a rescinded nomination can be forgiven. However, we’re admittedly still a bit shocked over a few snubs, and oh yes, it would be great if we could get the whole gender gap debacle under control.
Advertisement