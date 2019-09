As we have previously reported, extra virgin or unrefined is the way to go when it comes to olive oil. Below that on the quality scale, there are regular or light olive oils. They are more processed and less flavorful. Since Costco's product is EVOO, we know it should have a nice taste. However, we also know from Selina Wang, the research director at UC Davis Olive Center , that we should try to use olive oil as soon as we buy it because fresher is better. That means the size of the Kirkland brand olive oil might be a drawback when it comes to freshness — but, it's not a bad thing when it comes to value. Having that two-liter bottle of good, affordable EVOO in our pantries could make us want to cook more.