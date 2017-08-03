Bon Jovi Apparently Went Out Of His Way To Avoid Chris Christie At A Party

Well, this is awkward: Longtime Bon Jovi fan and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie got totally burned by the music icon while hanging out at a party thrown by shock jock Howard Stern, according to The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.
In an interview with Vice News, Carney opened up about the first and only time he met Jon Bon Jovi, saying that the encounter seemed to be a ploy just so the rock legend wouldn't have to talk to Christie.
"I've met Bon Jovi once, and it was actually at Howard Stern's birthday party," Carney told Vice News. "Chris Christie, he was in the room, and Jon Bon Jovi came over and started talking to me. Like, really intensely. And I was like, 'Why does Jon Bon Jovi want to talk to me?' And I realized it was just because he didn't want to talk to Chris Christie."
Watch Carney's full interview below.
As The Hill points out, Bon Jovi let Christie use his songs during his presidential run in 2016, despite the rocker's endorsement of then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
"My friendships are apolitical, and yes, I absolutely gave him permission to use my songs," Bon Jovi said in a statement, The Hill reports.
If true, this isn't the first time one of Christie's icons hasn't agreed with his politics. The conservative, who recently took his family out for a private day at the beach he had just shut down in New Jersey, is a diehard fan of Democratic Party supporter Bruce Springsteen, who is also from the Garden State. He loves The Boss so much, in fact, that he's been to over 140 of his concerts.
Though not receiving endorsements from his heroes has got to sting, NJ.com reports that Christie told Sean Hannity he doesn't take it too personally.
"Politically, I'm not [Springsteen's] cup of tea," he said.
