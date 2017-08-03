Real Housewives Brandi Glanville & Joanna Krupa Settled Their Lawsuit

Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live may be a no-holds-barred, anything-goes show, but a jab tossed out by former Real Housewife Brandi Glanville (Beverly Hills) landed her in court.
According to People, comments that Glanville made about ex-Housewife Joanna Krupa (Miami) back in 2013 ended up in a lawsuit alleging slander. Today, both parties reached a settlement in the long-running case, though for once, the details won't be shown on television.
During her appearance on the show, Glanville said that Krupa had a sexual relationship with Mohamed Hadid, who was still married to fellow Housewife Yolanda Foster at the time. To add insult to injury, Glanville added a comment about Krupa's genitals, which she repeated on a subsequent visit to the Bravo clubhouse. Krupa's attorney confirmed that the Housewives have reached a settlement, though the details of the payment haven't been released.
"We are pleased with the settlement and Joanna is moving and enjoying all the changes that are happening in her life this year," Raymond J. Rafool, Krupa's attorney, said in a statement released to People. "Joanna is happy with the settlement and has no regrets. Joanna hopes she has inspired action instead of indifference."
After Glanville's comments, Krupa immediately demanded a public apology, which never materialized. It's been a long time coming, but Glanville did release an apology today, which is a rare phenomenon in the world of Real Housewives, no matter their location.
"I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret ever making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion," Glanville said in her apology, which was also released through Rafool. "I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life."
