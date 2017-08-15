YouTube's Jon Cozart Is A Whisper Game Savant

Who would have known that Jon Cozart was so good at whispering? Cozart, the acapella voice behind mega-hit YouTube channel, Paint, is used to belting out everything from Disney parodies to political debates for his 4 million subscribers. But when he met up with R29 producer Lucie Fink at VidCon 2017, they played one of the Internet's weirdest challenges — the Whisper Game.
The test? Jon and Lucie try to understand what the other is saying — with a pair of headphones blasting Drake into their ears, of course. Check out the strange showdown below; we're not sure we understand these bizarre phrases, even without "Hotline Bling" blaring.
When he's not murmuring befuddling things like "unicorn city" (though we'd like to live there) to perplexed Refinery29 staffers, Cozart also makes cameo appearances with some of our favorite YouTube stars, including Grace Helbig and Mammie Hart. Check out his full collection of cheeky videos here.
