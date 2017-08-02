Watermelons are summer's fruit mascot; they are cool, juicy, sweet, and sliceable. But therein lies the issue: slicing. Cutting, cubing, or hollowing out a watermelon is not easy — it's time-consuming and incredibly messy work. So much so that the internet has taken to finding as many fast and easy hacks as possible. And most recently, thanks to YouTuber DaveHax, the below viral "coring" trick was added to our arsenal.
Why hadn't this method crossed our minds before?! Here we had been fumbling around our melons with knives and spoons while DaveHax was living in the watermelon future, enjoying the literal fruits of his genius — all thanks to a pineapple corer! From what we could see in the video, this appeared to be a brilliant feat of dual kitchen tool discovery. So after watching and re-watching the quick and clean method a couple dozen times, we decided to give it a try ourselves (before completely bowing down to its claimed excellence). Would it actually be the hollowing hack of our melon dreams?
We began by picking up the necessary tools: a watermelon and a pineapple coring apparatus. From there, we did as the video instructed us: sliced off the top of our melon, inserted the corer, began to twist (clockwise and then counter clockwise) until the device had worked its way down to very the bottom, and finished by pulling it up and out to reveal the below finished product.
Although the corer worked without creating much of a juicy mess, quite a bit of the melon meat was still left attached to the outer rind. This method might best be utilized with a smaller fruit (for wider and more thorough coverage). That being said, the final product of pineapple-like watermelon slices was a beautiful sight to behold.
We quickly, easily, and cleanly created Pinterest-worthy watermelon slices in the shape of pineapple spirals — not to mention a nice little accompanying watermelon stick as well (from the slicer's hollow center). And, we were also left with a bonus watermelon keg on our hands (hollowed out and ready for mixing, tapping, and sipping). We therefore have no choice but to award this watermelon coring method an A+ in the summer fruit hack department. From here on out, we'll be enjoying our sweet slices in the watermelon future alongside DavidHax.
