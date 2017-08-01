Story from Wellness

What You Need To Know About Indoor Heatstroke

Kimberly Truong
We may often associate heatstrokes with being out in the sun all day, but they can happen indoors as well. After her daughter suffered from one in their home, Jennifer Abma is warning others about what an indoor heatstroke can be like.
When a heatwave hit their hometown of Edmonton, Canada, Abma thought the best thing to do was to keep her daughters indoors, away from the 90-degree heat. However, when her three-year-old Anastasia went to take a nap in her bedroom, she couldn't wake up nearly an hour-and-a-half later.
Upon discovering that the room was excessively hot, Abma called paramedics who later discovered that Anastasia was suffering from heatstroke.
In a post to her Instagram page, Abma wrote that the experience taught her that "a child doesn't need to be in the sun to get heat stroke."

THIS was my evening, this was the scariest moment I've had to imagine, THIS is severe heatstroke. There is nothing scarier than not being able to wake your baby up. THIS is clear proof a child doesn't need to be in the sun to get heat stroke. It took us 20 minutes to wake her up, when ambulance came, they came with investigators because they didn't know what to expect as did I. This was proof how fast things change. Anastasia put herself for a nap, I had no idea how hot her bedroom was until I went to wake her up soaked in sweat, red face, boiling and unable to wake her for 15 minutes, ambulance arrived faster then I could have ever imagined and took her sugars which were 1.2 and should be above 4, they administered sucrose and in minutes she started crying clearly scared. No it is not my fault this happened to her but it is hard not to blame yourself, this is a lesson learnt & hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because thy can be as dangerous as a hot car. Still I'm shook and I can't imagine what would have happened if I didn't go check on her. We definitely had god on our side yesterday and I am thankful for emergency services and Jay who came as fast as possible to keep me together. ❤️?? #iloveyou #summertime #heatstroke #reality

"It took 15 minutes to wake her," Abma told Today. "She got really, really lucky. She was probably minutes away from permanent damage."
Anastasia's blood sugar was low, according to Today, and paramedics were able to help her recover by administering sugar orally.
According to Today, the town they live in doesn't usually get warmer than about 80 degrees, and Abma's house doesn't have air conditioning. As Abma pointed out, heat stroke really can happen anywhere when your body is unable to cope with the heat — especially over long periods of time. As the U.S. National Library of Medicine notes, serious symptoms of heat stroke include having a body temperature over 104 degrees, unconsciousness, and rapid breathing.
"Hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because they can be as dangerous as a hot car," she told Today.
