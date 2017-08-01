We could probably live in a Sam's Club store and have all our basic human needs met. The store sells much more than just groceries. Customers can shop for clothes, enjoy a slice of pizza, get their eyes examined, and even find cheap, good quality wine. Wine Enthusiast recently gave one of the Sam's Club wines a rave review, and we're so impressed.
Member's Mark 2016 Riesling is only available at Sam's Club, but according to Wine Enthusiast contributing editor Anna Lee C. Iijima, it may be worth getting a membership for. Iijima's recent review of the Riesling was brought to our attention by Delish, and it's a glowing one. The review on Wine Enthusiast's website reads, "For a value-priced wine (especially considering its large-format bottling), this unassuming Riesling offers a bounty of juicy, fruity enjoyment calibrated with hints of minerality and revitalizing freshness. Its semidry tangerine and apricot flavors are easygoing yet zesty, slicked in honey and a touch of graphite. The finish is brisk but clean." Iijima ends her report with a simple, two-word plea, "Drink now."
A 1.5-liter bottle of the 9.5 ABV wine costs just $10.50, which is a total steal. According to the product description on the Sam's Club website, the riesling pairs well with seafood, poultry, creamy pasta, or spicy dishes, but with that price and bottle size, we can probably afford to enjoy it with all four and more.
This isn't the first time a cheap grocery store wine has gotten rave reviews. In fact, another private label supermarket fave, Aldi, is also known for top-notch booze at a fraction of the price. A bottle of the chain's $8 rosé was recently named one of the best in the world. The retailer also sells a cost effective gin that happens to have a gold medal to its name. We're liking this cheap, high-quality booze trend where we don't have to leave the supermarket. We just need a few more wine varietals to follow suit and our liquor cabinets will be set.
