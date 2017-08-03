7 Parenting Wins You Need To Memorize

As parents, we’re always looking for wins. Little things to get us through the day. To get the kid to stop crying, to eat stuff, to poop in the toilet, to play for 10 freakin’ minutes without going, Mommy! Mommy! Mommy! From what I hear, the challenges only get more complex as your kid gets older. Often, we seek answers in books. The problem is, most parenting books are divisive. They’re written from an authoritative my-way-or-the-highway point of view. And if that person’s way doesn’t work for you, you can be left feeling like a failure.