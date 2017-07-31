Naomi Watts & Nicole Kidman Are #FriendshipGoals

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman have come a long way since they first bonded on the set of the 1991 film Flirting. Both actresses have enjoyed tremendous success over the past 26 years, but one thing that hasn't changed is the strength of their friendship. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Watts explained why she and Kidman are so incredibly close.
The pair, along with producer Bruna Papandrea, recently got together during a rare lull in their hectic schedules. Watts posted a sweet photo to Instagram accompanied by the simple but touching caption "This woman is everything to me ?."
"It was sort of a belated birthday celebration for her because we weren't together at the time, and I was in Europe and couldn't get to see her, so I'd been saying I wanted to do something for her, or with her," Watts told ET when asked about their get-together.
The pair had a lot to celebrate. In addition to Kidman's recent 50th birthday, they also toasted her well-deserved Emmy nomination for her role as Celeste in Big Little Lies.
"It was a celebration of birthdays and Emmys and and all things, and just, like, great, great friends who have great powerful effects and love — effects on each other and love for one another — and we've been through stuff together, and it was time to just celebrate," Watts explained.
This isn't the first time Watts has spoken about why she and Kidman have such a strong bond. In June she told People that mutual respect is the secret to their decades-long friendship and they've been there for one another through many ups and downs. "We’ve gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you," Watts told the outlet. "We have a strong respect and love for one another."
The Gypsy star added that when she and Kidman are together, there's one thing you can count on. “If you hang out with us, you’ll have fun. I’ll promise you that.”
