Even though only one of the members even knew who Beyoncé was, they all committed themselves to learning the "Single Ladies" choreography. But for their musical plea to the council, they wrote new lyrics. In a viral video dubbed "All The Bowling Ladies," they sing, "we're bowlers and you can't take this away from us...don't treat us like we no longer matter just because we're not netballers. Lawn bowls is what I prefer. It's what I deserve."