Let’s face it: New York winters are rough. Even if there is no Snowpocalypse in the forecast for 2018, you might need to escape the bone chilling cold for a bit this winter. Luckily, The Flight Deal has the perfect way to do that: Round trip flights from Newark to Miami are only $98 on American Airlines!
Naturally, the dates for this amazing deal are pretty limited. According to The Flight Deal, the cheap fare is only valid from February 3-6, 2018. While those dates are pretty selective, they give you the perfect opportunity to take a long weekend away from the city.
To score this flight for yourself, The Flight Deal recommends you use the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search. Make sure to put that you’re departing from Newark (EWR) and your destination is Miami (MIA). You can then book the tickets on Priceline. If you haven’t used ITA’s search feature before, The Flight deal has a guide for beginners. Here's a screenshot of what your search should look like:
The average high temperature for Miami in February is 78 degrees, and the average low is only 61 degrees. That’s a far cry from New York’s average high, which is only 40 degrees. Plus, Miami has some pretty irresistible attractions.
After you book your flight, check out our round-up of some of the best things to do in the city, no matter what your budget is. Time to ditch your puffy coat, dozens of layers, and gloves for a weekend to soak up a little sun!
