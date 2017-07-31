The Internet Has A Lot Of Opinions About This 11-Year-Old Tattoo Artist

Getting a tattoo, whether it's your first or 15th, can be nerve-wracking. Landing on the perfect design is a feat in itself, but perhaps the hardest part of the process is finding the right tattoo artist to bring your vision to life. You might assume such expertise comes with lots of experience, but that's not the case for this 11-year-old tattoo artist.
Inspired by his parents' regular tattoo parties, Ezrah "The Shark" Dormon became interested in the artistry of permanent ink. His mother then let him work on an unfinished flower design on her arm. Now, the 11-year-old is working as a tattoo apprentice in Panama with the hopes of turning his dreams into a reality — and this is just the beginning.
Since his first tattoo, Ezrah has had more than 20 other clients during his time as an apprentice under his mentor Ali Garcia. And while his mother is sure of her son's talents, she understands others might be hesitant. "They'll always be a little bit nervous, but they're always usually excited," Ezrah explained in the NowThis video above. "Whenever someone comes to get a tattoo, they always have to know that I'm still learning, that I'm just an apprentice. So if they feel comfortable offering up a part of their body that I can do and try to do my best job I can."
Some Facebook users voiced their concern over a young kid using a tattoo gun, calling the move dangerous; others are applauding Ezrah's relentless passion and drive. Someone commented, "I believe no matter what it is never discourage your child from expanding their talents."
Ezrah mentioned that he wants to go to college and turn his hobby into a legitimate way to earn an income — and, at the rate he's going — we have a feeling that won't take very long at all.
