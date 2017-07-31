Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Her Mom

Michelle Obama's speeches have brought tears to our eyes more times than we can count. She may no longer be our sitting First Lady, but she's continued to inspire during appearances at events like College Signing Day and the 2017 BET Awards (she even made Chance the Rapper tear up).
Yesterday, Obama took to Instagram to share a touching birthday tribute to her mother, Marian Robinson. She posted a beautiful image of Robinson holding her as a young child and accompanied it with the caption, "Happy Birthday Mom! Your unconditional love has made me who I am today. You are my rock. My ❤️. I'll always be your Miche. I love you."
This isn't the first time Obama has spoken about her close relationship with her mom.
"She completely underestimates her role in who I am. She always says, 'You came here that way, I just stayed out of your way.' That’s not how I saw it. My mom is an incredibly intelligent and insightful person about life in general,” the former FLOTUS told Essence in 2009. "From the time we could talk, she talked to us endlessly about any and everything with a level of openness and fearlessness that made us believe that we were bright enough to engage with an adult, that we were worthy enough to ask questions and to get really serious answers — and she did it with a level of humor."
In the same interview, Robinson praised the grace her daughter displayed as first lady. "I never doubted that she could do this. She is doing it with such grace and dignity. So I am just proud. I just hope she does what she wants to do."
